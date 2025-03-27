Americans are set to take to the streets as part of a protest named ‘Hands Off’ - a rally against the Trump administration.

The protest is set to take place on 5 April in several US cities and has been spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. The main demonstration is set to be held in Washington, DC. Participants will gather at Sylvan Theater in the capital, near the Washington Monument, at 1 p.m.

There has been a noticeable lack of coverage in US media on the planned protest, which has led some users calling on US media outlets to start covering the nationwide rally. One user wrote on X: @NBCNews @ABC @CBSNews @AP @FoxNews @cspan @NewsHour "Hands Off" demonstrations are planned for April 5th across the country. Cover them. Let your viewers know we, the people, are not happy with 47, musk, and the tech bros.”

Another user wrote on Reddit: “There’s a media blackout in effect, concealing protests against Trump administration. Thankfully, social media is here to document the massive crowds.”

The absence of notable coverage, however, could be due to timing as the protest still is a week away. The outlets might be waiting for more concrete developments before giving them airtime. In comparison, earlier protests this year against Trump such as on the one that took place on 5 February, was only covered by AP News and TIME one the protest was underway and showed impact.

However, as the Hands Off protest is starting to gain momentum and be spoken about widely on various social media platforms users are beginning to question why mainstream US media are not covering it more widely. It is likely that coverage will begin to start nearer to the protest date.

As for any celebrities taking part - there have been no confirmed appearances as of yet. However, there have been some celebrity appearances in the past, so it is not off the table for a celebrity to turn up.

For example, the 5 February protest against Trump’s policies saw indirect support from the likes of actor Mark Ruffalo, and large-scale protests against Trump like the 2017 Women’s March saw stars like Scarlett-Johansson and Madonna show up. Celebrities taking part in protests are usually announced last-minute.