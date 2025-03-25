Hands Off protest April 5: 'Furious' Americans to 'hit the streets' over Trump and Musk 'gutting democracy' - list of locations
The protest is set to take place on 5 April in several US cities. The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. The Indivisible movement will lead the main demonstration to be held in Washington, DC. Participants will gather at Sylvan Theater in the capital, near the Washington Monument, at 1 p.m.
Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.
A user on Facebook posted more about what the protest is about and why people should join. It reads: “On April 5, 2025, Americans are hitting the streets — not because of gas prices, not because someone dared to criticize Yellowstone, but because President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are gutting democracy with the precision of a butcher in a blackout. The "Hands Off!" movement is a coalition of groups like 50501, Indivisible, and Women's March that finally realized shouting into the void isn’t enough — it’s time to hit the streets.
“The big one’s in Washington, D.C. — expect a sea of angry faces on the National Mall. But if D.C. feels like a haul, there’s likely a protest near you.”
The movement announced the protest on its Facebook page and garnered a mixed reaction. Some users supported the protest, with one saying: “So good to see Americans starting to activate to save their democracy”. Another said: “Trump and Elon Musk must go!”.
However not all were supporters of the planned protest. One user wrote: “You can tell this is all set up and it’s very well organized. Unfortunately, the people that are protesting have no clue what they protesting. They’re just there for the money and to be part of what they think is the cool kids club.”
Listed below are locations where protests will be taking place on 5 April.
- Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York
- 45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio
- Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina
- Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042
- Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington
- Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
- 2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States
- Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York
- 1st Street and US-31, Manistee
- Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville
- Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington
- Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska
- 499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States
- 101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States
- Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York
- Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington
- 115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States
- The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.