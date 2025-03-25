People “all over the world” will be taking place in a global protest against Elon Musk as part of the “Tesla Takedown” movement.

On Saturday 29 March protests will be taking place at Tesla Dealerships and Tesla Supercharger stations in various locations in the United States and the UK to “show resistance and solidarity” against Elon Musk. According to its website, TeslaTakedown aims to stop Musk funding people like Tommy Robinson, Donald Trump and Europe’s far right by tanking Tesla stock.

The website reads: “It’s gone up more than 600% in the last five years, and we, the people, can take it right back down again. Elon Musk is using his obscene wealth and social media heft to support far right movements. He is funding climate-change deniers and backing policies that drive emissions higher, supporting Trump in his campaign to ‘Drill, Baby Drill’.

“Musk’s access to his money depends largely on the share price of Tesla, and Tesla’s share price depends, fundamentally, on people who care about the climate continuing to buy his cars and use his chargers.” The movement adds that it is a “peaceful, legal protest” and ways people can help the movement is firstly by “not letting your friends buy Tesla”.

The website says: “Don’t buy a Tesla and discourage anyone you know who’s thinking of it. If you already have a Tesla, sell it (this will drive resale values down even further). If you have a different EV, don’t use Tesla chargers. Uber is a big contributor to Tesla thanks to a partnership with Hertz that lets drivers lease Teslas. If you use Uber, tell them you don’t want to be seen in a Tesla because Elon Musk is fuelling climate change. Ask Uber to add an identifier to their systems showing if a car is Tesla before you book.”

Now, on Saturday the movement is organising a global protest. One supporter of the protest due to take place on Saturday wrote on Facebook: “As far as I know, the Saturday, March 29th protests will be the first such global event, and I wholeheartedly give my support for peaceful protests. People all over the world are going to show their disdain for Elon Musk’s actions as a supporter of and 'advisor' to Donald Trump, and I want to be part of that.

“Not only can we show Tesla’s backers, investors and customers how unpopular Elon Musk’s behaviour is, we can also show the world that dissent to the Trump-Musk Government here in the USA is on the rise ! There are 277 Tesla Dealerships and 2,529 Tesla Supercharger stations in the United States. This Saturday, any and all of these locations will be an ideal spot to show resistance and solidarity, as will any other Tesla dealership or Supercharger stations on the planet. I am not expecting this protest to put either Musk or Tesla out of business, but I do think it can show the World resistance is on the rise”.

Tesla has suffered from several criminal attacks recently. This includes several charging stations being set alight in Boston, a suspected arson attack on a dealership in France, and shots being fired at a dealership in Oregon.

Tesla’s share price fell below it’s pre-election price for the first time this week amid widespread market chaos and growing concerns about how sales will be affected by Mr Musk’s politics. Tesla sales have fallen in many key markets. They rose in the UK in February, although at a slower rate than the wider electric car market.