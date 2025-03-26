A nationwide protest called ‘Hands Off’ will be centred in a popular US city, with sister demonstrations in various other locations.

On Saturday 5 April, a massive nationwide protest called “Hands Off!” will be happening and will be centred in Washington DC. The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk. On the event page of the main protest in Washington it reads: “They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.

“This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”

The main protest will take place at Washington Monument, National Mall, Washington, D.C. The protest will start at 12pm on Saturday 5 April, lasting till around 3pm. It will be centred near Capitol Hill and the White House.

A user on Facebook posted more about what the protest is about and why people should join. It reads: “On April 5, 2025, Americans are hitting the streets — not because of gas prices, not because someone dared to criticize Yellowstone, but because President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are gutting democracy with the precision of a butcher in a blackout. The "Hands Off!" movement is a coalition of groups like 50501, Indivisible, and Women's March that finally realized shouting into the void isn’t enough — it’s time to hit the streets.

“The big one’s in Washington, D.C. — expect a sea of angry faces on the National Mall. But if D.C. feels like a haul, there’s likely a protest near you.”