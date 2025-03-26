A Donald Trump supporter has been arrested after firing a stun gun at anti-Tesla protesters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricardo Ruiz, 33, was arrested at the scene after allegedly using the weapon to ward off protesters who he said had pulled his hair. The incident occurred on Saturday (22 March), with Mr Ruiz using a Taser-like object on protestors at an anti-Tesla event in Berkeley, California.

In an unverified video of the incident captured by a protestor, Ruiz can be seen cycling past the demonstration before stopping after two attendees appear to confront him. He then reaches into his jacket and thrusts his arm at the two protestors while holding a black object. A woman then grabs his hair and pulls him off his bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police separate him from the protestors before removing him from the scene. Berkeley Police Officer Steve Rego said that Ruiz could face charges of brandishing a weapon or assault, but only if the device had made physical contact with another person.

As he was taken into custody, Ruiz maintained that he had acted in self-defence, claiming a protester had pulled his hair before he took out the weapon, according to reports from Berkeleyside. In a statement given to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department said: "On March 22nd, around noon, a group of 175-250 protesters gathered on the sidewalk in front of Tesla's showroom at 1731 4th Street. The showroom was closed during the demonstration.

"At approximately 12:59 p.m., a counter-protester on a bicycle arrived, playing amplified music, and engaged in a confrontation with several individuals within the protest group. During the argument, the counter-protester, identified as Ricardo Ruiz, brandished a stun gun. When the stun gun was activated, a nearby police officer immediately intervened, quickly arresting Ruiz without further incident. No injuries were reported.

"Ruiz was booked at the Berkeley Jail and charged under Penal Code 417(a)(1) for exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The stun gun was identified as a Monster 36 M model. This marks the third arrest on 4th Street in connection to protests at the Tesla showroom."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a leaflet about the event, the event organisers said: "We are taking action at Tesla to protest Elon Musk and his illegal activities. Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy." Authorities have not yet confirmed if Ruiz will face any charges for his actions at the protest.