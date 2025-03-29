Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millions of Americans are expected to take to the streets next week in protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Following a controversial start to Trump’s second presidency - including a u-turn on some trade tariffs, a political fall-out with Ukraine and a scandal over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hires - a group of “furious” Americans have mobilised in protest against him.

A group called Indivisible has organised 865 protests across the USA on April 5, taking place under the Hands Off banner. While the main protest will be held in Washington, DC, at the Sylvan Theatre near the Washington Monument, there are others planned in every single US state, including Hawaii.

One event description read: “This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights - enabled by Congress every step of the way.

Hundreds of protests against President Trump and Elon Musk have been planned for April 5. | AFP via Getty Images

“They want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.”

At the time of publication, the only official planned protest in the UK is in London, although unaffiliated protests may still be taking place elsewhere. Democrats Abroad has also organised similar events in France, Spain and Switzerland.

President Donald Trump, right, with Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk. | Getty Images

Toulouse chairman Scott Stroud said: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think the United States belongs to them. We are fighting back.

“They're taking everything they can get their hands on - our health care, our data, our jobs, our services - and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.

“On Saturday, April 5, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message - hands off.”

The London protest will be taking place at Trafalgar Square from 10am on April 5. Here are some of the other notable protest locations:

Washington Monument, 2 15th St NW, Washington, DC

Alabama State Capitol, 600 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL

Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA

400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL

Bryant Park, New York, NY

Courthouse Square, corner of Biden Street and Washington Street, Scranton, PA

Dealey Plaza, 400 Main St, Dallas, TX

Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Seattle Centre, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA