‘Tesla Takedown’ protests will be taking place in major UK cities today (Saturday 29 March).

On Saturday 29 March protests will be taking place at Tesla Dealerships and Tesla Supercharger stations in various locations in the United States and the UK to “show resistance and solidarity” against Elon Musk. According to its website, TeslaTakedown aims to stop Musk funding people like Tommy Robinson, Donald Trump and Europe’s far right by tanking Tesla stock.

On Facebook the organisation writes: “If you've been thinking about coming to a protest but haven't made it yet, 29 March is your day. We'll have speakers and hopefully some stalls: details coming soon”.

The website says: “Don’t buy a Tesla and discourage anyone you know who’s thinking of it. If you already have a Tesla, sell it (this will drive resale values down even further). If you have a different EV, don’t use Tesla chargers. Uber is a big contributor to Tesla thanks to a partnership with Hertz that lets drivers lease Teslas. If you use Uber, tell them you don’t want to be seen in a Tesla because Elon Musk is fuelling climate change. Ask Uber to add an identifier to their systems showing if a car is Tesla before you book.”

‘Tesla Takedown’ protests will be taking place in major UK cities today (Saturday 29 March). (Photo: TeslaTakedown.co.uk/Facebook) | TeslaTakedown.co.uk/Facebook

One supporter of the protest taking place today wrote on Facebook: “As far as I know, the Saturday, March 29th protests will be the first such global event, and I wholeheartedly give my support for peaceful protests. People all over the world are going to show their disdain for Elon Musk’s actions as a supporter of and 'advisor' to Donald Trump, and I want to be part of that.”

Tesla Takedown 29th March UK locations

Unit 1 Ergo Park Drakehouse Crescent, Sheffield, S20 7HT - at 1pm

Tesla Leeds - at 11am

Tesla Bristol - at 11am

Tesla Manchester Sales and Services in Manchester, United Kingdom - at 11am

Tesla Motors in London, United Kingdom - at 11am

Tesla Centre Winchester, Easton Lane, Winchester, United Kingdom - at 11am

Tesla Service Centre Edinburgh - at 11am

Tesla, 20 Kennedy Street, Glasgow, G4 0EB GB - at 11am