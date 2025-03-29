Tesla protests UK: 'Tesla Takedown' protests to take place in major cities including Edinburgh, London, Glasgow - full list of locations and timings
On Saturday 29 March protests will be taking place at Tesla Dealerships and Tesla Supercharger stations in various locations in the United States and the UK to “show resistance and solidarity” against Elon Musk. According to its website, TeslaTakedown aims to stop Musk funding people like Tommy Robinson, Donald Trump and Europe’s far right by tanking Tesla stock.
On Facebook the organisation writes: “If you've been thinking about coming to a protest but haven't made it yet, 29 March is your day. We'll have speakers and hopefully some stalls: details coming soon”.
The website says: “Don’t buy a Tesla and discourage anyone you know who’s thinking of it. If you already have a Tesla, sell it (this will drive resale values down even further). If you have a different EV, don’t use Tesla chargers. Uber is a big contributor to Tesla thanks to a partnership with Hertz that lets drivers lease Teslas. If you use Uber, tell them you don’t want to be seen in a Tesla because Elon Musk is fuelling climate change. Ask Uber to add an identifier to their systems showing if a car is Tesla before you book.”
One supporter of the protest taking place today wrote on Facebook: “As far as I know, the Saturday, March 29th protests will be the first such global event, and I wholeheartedly give my support for peaceful protests. People all over the world are going to show their disdain for Elon Musk’s actions as a supporter of and 'advisor' to Donald Trump, and I want to be part of that.”
Tesla Takedown 29th March UK locations
- Unit 1 Ergo Park Drakehouse Crescent, Sheffield, S20 7HT - at 1pm
- Tesla Leeds - at 11am
- Tesla Bristol - at 11am
- Tesla Manchester Sales and Services in Manchester, United Kingdom - at 11am
- Tesla Motors in London, United Kingdom - at 11am
- Tesla Centre Winchester, Easton Lane, Winchester, United Kingdom - at 11am
- Tesla Service Centre Edinburgh - at 11am
- Tesla, 20 Kennedy Street, Glasgow, G4 0EB GB - at 11am
