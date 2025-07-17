One of the most famous EDM music festivals in the world hit a snag as a massive fire broke out at the Tomorrowland main stage in Belgium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze erupted just two days before the festival was set to kick off on Friday, July 18 in the city of Boom, Belgium. However, organisers say the event is still going ahead.

Starting with its first edition in 2005, the festival gathers hundreds of thousands of attendees at the De Schorre provincial recreational park in Boom, Belgium. The festival has become so popular that spinoff versions of the festival have sprung up in the French Alps (Tomorrowland Winter) and Brazil (Tomorrowland Brazil).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music festival is slated to kick off Friday, July 18, and runs through Sunday, July 20, according to Tomorrowland's website. Headline performers include French DJ David Guetta, Belgian DJ Charlotte De Witte, and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

One of the most famous EDM music festivals in the world hit a snag as a massive fire broke out at the Tomorrowland main stage in Belgium. (Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

What is the Tomorrowland line-up?

On the main stage, acts will include Anyma, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Amber Broos, Charlotte De Witte, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Martin Garrix, Job Jobse, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Fisher and more. Other highlights include performances from the Symphony of Unity orchestra, who will take to the festival’s freedom stage on both weekends to play a setlist of dance classics.

Numerous b2b sets will take place at this year’s festival, including Anyma b2b Solomun, Dimitri Vegas b2b Fantasm, DJ BORING b2b HAAi, Timmy Trumpet b2b Dimitri Vegas, VTSS b2b SPFDJ, Sam Divine b2b Arielle Free, and more. You can find the full line-up, day splits and details for Tomorrowland on the festival’s website.

Where is Tomorrowland located?

Tomorrowland takes place in Boom, Belgium. Boom is a town in the province of Antwerp, Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is located between the cities of Antwerp and Brussels. It is best known as the home of Tomorrowland, the world-famous electronic dance music festival. However, the town offers more than just the festival, with attractions like De Schorre, a large provincial recreation area, and the Steenbakkerijmuseum (brick factory museum).

According to reports online the festival overall has a capacity of 4000,000. On the capacity of the main stage, it has been reported that it is 100,000.