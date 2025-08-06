A fast-moving wildfire in southern France has left one person dead and several others injured.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wildfire was still spreading on Wednesday after damaging a swathe of land as big as Paris overnight, authorities said. About 1,800 firefighters are fighting the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Ribaute in the Aude region, a rural, wooded area that is also home to wineries.

The wildfire remained “very active” on Wednesday and weather conditions were unfavourable, the local administration said in a statement. One person died in their home, nine others were injured, including seven firefighters, and at least one person was missing, the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the fire had spread over 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of land, a surface area larger than the size of the French capital. That makes it the biggest wildfire in France so far this summer.

A fast-moving wildfire in southern France has left one person dead and several others injured. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Residents and tourists were requested to remain in their homes unless told to evacuate by firefighters. French prime minister Francois Bayrou is expected on site on Wednesday afternoon, his office said.

Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires. Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, with temperatures increasing at twice the speed of the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.