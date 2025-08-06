A massive wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,500 people in southern Spain - with 94 of them relocated to the La Marina sports centre in Tarifa and an Inturjoven shelter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Tarifa town hall, the fire spread due to the strong easterly wind blowing in the affected area yesterday (Tuesday 5 August). As reported by Europa Press, Junta's regional minister of the presidency Antonio Sanz explained that in the southern part of the fire - where hotels and campsites are located - the progress of tackling the blaze is "quite favourable".

The regional minister praised the "good work" carried out overnight, with up to 17 aircraft deployed to address a situation of "enormous complexity" in "record" time. The 112 emergency service coordination centre in the south of Spain has reported that there was still work to contain the blaze in the La Peña area of Tarifa (Cadiz province ) in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 6 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The N-340 road, specifically between kilometres 71 and 80 remained closed for a few hours, until it was reopened around 11.30pm. Access to the evacuated areas was not allowed.

A massive wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,500 people in southern Spain - with 94 of them relocated to the La Marina sports centre in Tarifa and an Inturjoven shelter. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Operations at the nearest airport - Gibraltar - are unaffected by the fires. Arrivals are scheduled from the likes of Manchester, Heathrow and Gatwick on time today.

Flights leaving Gibraltar for those airports are scheduled to depart on time too. However, if you are travelling to the holiday destination it is advised to keep on eye on the situation on the ground.