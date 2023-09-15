The crowd crush became the deadliest disaster in South Korea since the sinking of MV Sewol in 2014

In recent years, Halloween has grown into a popular and exciting event in South Korea, despite not being a traditional holiday. Young people and expatriates in Seoul, particularly in the district of Itaewon, have embraced the festivities since around 2010. Itaewon, known for its diverse population and nightlife, became a hub for Halloween celebrations due to its central location.

Halloween traditions were introduced to Itaewon in part due to the presence of the nearby U.S. military base, Yongsan Garrison. Expatriates and soldiers stationed in South Korea would celebrate the holiday in the district, contributing to its international flavour.

Itaewon's reputation as a lively district with many bars, clubs, and restaurants made it an ideal location for Halloween festivities. People looking to have fun were drawn to the district's vibrant atmosphere and open-mindedness.

However, concerns about overcrowding and safety during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon have been raised over the years. Authorities have occasionally imposed restrictions and safety measures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, a tragic incident in 2022 highlighted the need for more comprehensive safety planning.

What exactly happened during the Seoul Halloween crowd crush in 2022 that led to reforms in event management and crowd control in South Korea?

What led to the Seoul Halloween crowd crush?

The highly anticipated Halloween celebration in the Itaewon district of Seoul was a vibrant event that attracted many excited attendees. As the night progressed, the crowd swelled with more people arriving to join in the festivities. However, the event organizers had not put adequate measures in place to manage the large turnout, leading to a disastrous outcome.

The lack of preparation was evident in many ways. There were insufficient barriers to control the flow of the crowd, inadequate security personnel to maintain order, and a lack of emergency exit routes. As the number of attendees grew, it became increasingly difficult to maintain order and ensure the safety of everyone present.

As the night wore on, overcrowding became a significant issue, particularly in narrow streets and alleys in the Itaewon district. These areas became bottlenecks, with people packed closely together, hindering the movement of the crowd and increasing the risk of accidents. The situation was made worse by the fact that there were no clear emergency exit routes, making it impossible for people to evacuate quickly in case of an emergency.

The overcrowding and lack of safety measures eventually led to panic among the attendees. People began to push and shove in an attempt to move or escape the congested areas, which quickly escalated into a stampede-like situation. The resulting chaos was devastating, with 159 people losing their lives and 196 others sustaining injuries. Most of the victims were young adults, with 27 of them being foreign nationals.

What happened after the incident?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and cabinet members pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede, on the street near the scene on November 01, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Following the tragic crowd crush incident at Seoul Halloween, South Korea took a series of actions to improve safety and prevent future devastating events. These actions included investigating the causes of the incident and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. Stricter regulations and safety guidelines were put in place for large-scale events, focusing on crowd control, capacity limits, and safety measures.

Security measures were also strengthened, including an increase in personnel, additional barriers, and improved access control. Public awareness campaigns were launched to promote safety protocols and responsible behaviour during large gatherings.