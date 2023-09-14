From pumpkin decorations to the pressure of having to create homemade costumes, why Halloween has just become a nightmare….

I don’t know when I started to hate Halloween as I can categorically state it hasn’t always been the case. I of course did enjoy going out trick-or-treating as a child (or rather just treating) as there was most definitely a thrill of seeing just how many sweets/chocolate/basically anything deemed unhealthy that I could gather in the space of a few hours.

However, as the years have gone by, I have actively started to dislike Halloween more and more. Whilst I appreciate it is a ‘fun experience’ for young children, I feel that some teenagers see it as less of an opportunity to have ‘fun’ but more as a chance to cause mayhem by wearing costumes simply to frighten and even terrorise their neighbours.

Whilst I appreciate there may be some of you who love nothing more than getting their house ‘Halloween ready’ which entails spending days before intricately carving out pumpkins, adding lanterns and lighting to create a striking entrance, I feel it puts too much pressure on others….

The same line of thinking could be applied to Halloween costumes for kids. I know that there are some parents out there who genuinely love nothing more than spending the months and weeks making homemade costumes in the lead up to October 31, but in case you didn't realise already, I am not one of them!

I am not ashamed to admit that there have been numerous occasions over the years when I have frantically googled ‘Which Halloween kids costume will come in one day?’ or similar. This might be because I have simply tried to forget about Halloween or probably because I know that I just don’t have the necessary skills to put together a costume that would be worthy of being considered ‘fit for the purpose of Halloween.’

I also have never enjoyed having to accompany my children (when they were younger) on their trick-or-treat ‘experience.’ This might be partly because of the empathy I felt when I saw reluctant homeowners open their doors cautiously with a handful of dare I say it ‘sweets that have seen better days.’ Not only were most of them horrified at the cacophony of noise that greeted them, but they were clearly terrified that one of the children might attempt a trick on them.

Although I no longer have the ‘pleasure’ of accompanying my now older children trick-or-treating, this hasn’t made me like Halloween more. Oh no, it most certainly hasn’t!

I of course know that there are many people, including celebrities who can’t get enough of it. One celebrity who springs to mind is Molly-Mae Hague who recently shared a story on her Instagram showcasing a store’s Halloween display. Her caption read: “Bury me in this mound of autumnal goodness.”

I couldn’t think of anything worse!

I am also not a fan of the colour orange, which of course doesn’t help when it comes to Halloween as it is impossible to avoid it,