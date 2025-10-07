It’s almost that time of year again when most people - sorry parents, not you - enjoy an extra hour in bed. Here’s when the clocks go back in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the nights draw in and we say goodbye to another summer it will soon be time to change the clocks. At this time of year, that means an extra hour in bed - except in the case of parents of course, the children simply won’t allow it.

When the clocks change, so does the UK’s time zone; it switches from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). It is also known as moving from Daylight Saving Time to Daylight Standard Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwich Mean Time was the default legal time used in Britain before Daylight Saving Time was introduced in 1916. This means when the clocks go back, the country returns to the default time zone introduced in Britain in 1880.

When do the clocks go back?

In 2025, the clocks in the UK will go back by one hour at 2am on Sunday, October 26, marking the end of British Summer Time and giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. However, while that will make the mornings temporarily brighter, it also means evenings will quickly become darker.

The clocks go back this month marking the start of darker evenings | Ian Rutherford

Turning the clocks back moves an hour of sunlight from the evenings to the mornings because sunrises and sunsets occur an hour earlier. The shift marks the build-up to the darkest day of the year known as the winter solstice, which is followed by the latest sunrise.

The main reason people are in favour of clocks going back is the increased daylight in the morning, which can lead to higher levels of productivity. But, with as little as eight hours of sunlight a day compared with the 15 hours of sunlight experienced during British Summer Time, some have argued that this seems counterintuitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been argued that changing the clocks upsets the natural rhythm of sleep, which can lead to health problems. Also, the lack of sunlight towards the winter solstice can lead to potential vitamin D deficiency and trigger mental health problems such as seasonal depression.

Why do the clocks change?

There is a common misconception that the clock change occurs to benefit farmers, however, this is a myth. Farmers were never consulted about adopting a change in time zone.

In fact the change is understood to disrupt a farmer’s schedule, unsettling animals with several dairy farmers having complained that changing the clocks upsets their cows, who are creatures of habit and cannot cope when their schedule changes.

The truth is, the idea was proposed in Britain by a builder, William Willet, in a pamphlet titled The Waste Of Daylight, which circulated in 1907. Mr Willet, an avid horse rider, said the concept dawned on him while he was riding his horse on an early summer morning when he noticed a large number of drawn curtains. Mr Willet was unable to experience his idea come to fruition, but his great-great-grandson, the singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer Time Act was introduced in 1916 and stated that from spring to autumn, legal time would be an hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. The act was adopted during the First World War when the country needed to make use of as much daylight as possible to conserve coal.

Since the Summer Time Act 1916 was established, the British time zone has changed twice. During the Second World War, British Double Summer Time was introduced to maximise productivity. In the summer, clocks went forward two hours and in the winter clocks remained an hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time, this was the system from 1939 to 1945.

The Harold Wilson government adopted British Standard Time as a trial from 1968 to 1971, which saw the clocks go forward but not return back. However, after a free vote the House of Commons chose to end the experiment because they found it impossible to assess the advantages and disadvantages.