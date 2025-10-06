As the temperatures are dropping, you may be in search for a winter getaway to enjoy some warm weather.

Brits are rushing to escape the cold winter months by booking last-minute sunny escapes, with searches for ‘winter breaks in the sun’ soaring by +5000% in the past 30 days. Fortunately, several luxurious beachside locations are still enjoying hot weather.

Travel expert, Heather Green, Head of Product at Sovereign Luxury Travel, has shared her top picks where temperatures are still reaching highs of 25-30 degrees over October, November, and December. Ms Green says: "As the year draws to a close, many travellers look for a chance to truly switch off with a holiday that’s centred on rest and renewal before the year ahead.

“Winter sun destinations provide a contrast to the grey UK winter, with their tropical warmth, golden beaches, and sense of escape that feels like a welcome break from the everyday.” For those looking for inspiration for their 2025 winter sun break, Heather has shared four of the top luxury destinations to head to for winter sun, including the azure blue seas of Tenerife and the stunning scenery of Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

Temperature: 20-25 degrees

Ms Green says: “The Canary Islands have long been a favourite for UK holidaymakers thanks to their year-round sunshine, but visiting in winter gives you the chance to enjoy them at a gentler pace, without the crowds. Tenerife, the largest island in the archipelago, offers everything from azure seas and sandy beaches to charming towns, with winter temperatures that hover around a pleasant 20–25 degrees. Santa Cruz, the capital, is wonderfully cosmopolitan with a thriving arts scene, while couples in particular are drawn to its vibrant cultural life.”

Anse Le Raie, Mauritius

Temperature: 26-27 degrees

Ms Green says: “If a chic Indian Ocean escape is what you’re after, Mauritius is an inspired choice, and Anse La Raie on the island’s northern coast is one of its most dazzling hidden gems. Even in winter, temperatures remain warm and inviting at around 26–27 degrees, making it ideal for sun-drenched days on white-sand beaches and windsurfing across calm turquoise waters. The scenery here is among the island’s most striking, with ocean views that stretch out towards the northern islets.”

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Maldives

Temperature: 27-30 degrees

Ms Green says: “The Maldives remain one of the world’s most sought-after winter sun escapes – and with good reason. With temperatures averaging 27 to 30 degrees, days are best spent snorkelling among technicolour coral reefs, sailing out on sunset cruises to watch dolphins, or unwinding with overwater spa treatments. For those seeking stillness, there’s nothing quite like reclining on soft white sands or dining by candlelight on a private stretch of beach.”

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Temperature: 24-28 degrees

Ms Green says: “For those looking to travel a little further for winter sun, Mexico is a rewarding choice. Along the Riviera Maya, winter temperatures stay between 24 and 28 degrees, perfect for long days on 30 kilometres of white sand and swimming in the calm Caribbean waters. Just offshore lies the world’s second-largest coral reef, where snorkelling and diving reveal an underwater world of vivid marine life. Riviera Maya offers up sun-drenched beaches, cultural landmarks, and outdoor adventure that creates a winter escape that feels both restorative and exciting.”