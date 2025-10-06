The five Spanish cities that are the cheapest destinations for dining out have been unveiled.

Travel booking website Omio, has uncovered the average cost of an inexpensive meal across Spain’s main cities. Spain is famous for its wine, and as one of the world’s top wine producers, it’s only fitting to include it in a meal.

So, Omio has looked at the cost of a meal for two, adding together two average meal prices and a bottle of wine to share, to reveal where you can visit and enjoy plenty of meals out without breaking the bank.

Albox

Top of the list is Albox, which is a traditional Spanish market town with plenty of history in Andalusia. You’ll find the average cost of an inexpensive meal is only £8.27 here, with bottles of wine available for as little as £2.83.

As a couple, you could share a bottle of wine and enjoy a meal each for just £19.36. With average highs of 22.5 °C in October, Albox is a perfect, affordable getaway this autumn. Stroll through the town’s streets, nestled in beautiful hills, and you’ll spot Almería pottery everywhere. While you’re there, don’t miss ‘migas’, a classic Andalusian dish of fried breadcrumbs with garlic, olive oil, and often pork or peppers. It’s absolutely delicious.

Las Palmas

Second on the list is the popular Gran Canarian city of Las Palmas, where an inexpensive meal averages £9.14. Wine is slightly pricier at £4.68, but still very affordable, making a meal for two with wine just £22.95.

For affordable, traditional local food then you must give papas arrugadas a try. This Canary Islands dish features wrinkled potatoes, usually served with a drizzle of spicy mojo rojo sauce.

Thanks to its subtropical climate, Las Palmas stays pleasantly warm all year, making it a perfect winter getaway. In October, temperatures can reach up to 23.7 °C, ideal for enjoying the outdoors.

Granada

Granada is another Andalusian destination topping the list, taking third place, with an average meal costing £11.31 and a bottle of wine around £4.35, bringing dinner for two to just £26.97. A must-try local dish is remojón granadino, made with salt cod, oranges, olives, and eggs.

Seville and Marbella

Two vibrant hotspots made the top five, perfect for group getaways: Seville and Marbella, with a meal and wine for two costing just £27.80. Marbella might surprise you, often seen as bougie and expensively luxurious, but it seems that if you know where to look, you can enjoy a meal and a shared bottle of wine for just £13.90 per person, slightly cheaper than a peak standard cinema ticket in the UK (£13.95).

It’s ideal for groups of friends, whether a party holiday or a relaxed trip, proving this glamorous hotspot can be surprisingly affordable. Seville is another fantastic option, with vibrant nightlife and plenty of sunshine. It’s close to Portugal, so you could even hop on a bus to Faro in around two and a half hours if you fancy visiting two countries in one trip. While Marbella gives you the beach, Seville offers food, historical sites, and museums, so it depends on what kind of adventure your group wants.