The release of the 80 minute video comes as the film Titanic celebrates its 25th anniversary

Rare footage of the 1986 dive to the Titanic’s shipwreck has been released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI).

The 80 minute video unveils never before seen footage of the iconic luxury White Star Liner, which sank off the coast of Newfoundland in April 1912 after it struck an iceberg. An estimated 1,500 people died during the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

The release of the footage comes as the film Titanic celebrates its 25th anniversary, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio it won 11 Academy Awards including best picture in 1997. A remastered version of the movie was released on 10 February, in a statement, its director James Cameron said he was “transfixed” by the footage, adding that “more than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate.”

So, where is the Titanic now, can you visit the shipwreck and will it ever be raised? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the Titanic now?

The wreck of the Titanic is located in the Atlantic Ocean, lying at a depth of 2.5 miles and located an estimated 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada. The ship is split in two, with the pieces lying about 600 m apart. The vessel was discovered in 1985 by Dr Robert Ballard from WHOI and a French exploration team. This was the first time the shipwreck had been seen since it sank in April 1912.

Here is where the Titanic sank:

Where did the Titanic sink? (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

In an interview with Associated Press, Ballard recalled discovering the shipwreck, he said: “I never looked down at the Titanic. I looked up at the Titanic. Nothing was small. It was like people looking back at us. It was pretty haunting actually.”

Can I visit the Titanic shipwreck?

Visitors have been able to visit the Titanic shipwreck since 2021, but the opportunity doesn’t come cheap, reported by The Independent in 2021, the price to visit the iconic ship on an expedition will set you back £95,000.

The location where the Titanic sank in 1912 (Photo: Getty Images)

Diving expeditions to the site are available through OceanGate, with annual dives to document the ship and its state of decay planned every year. On their website they say the dives will: “collect images, videos, laser, and sonar data” to “allow objective assessment of the rate of decay and documentation of the process.” But the invitation isn’t open to anyone, to be eligible you must be a qualified explorer and be able to join as a “Mission Specialist” crewmember for a 10 day expedition with eight days at sea.

Will it ever be raised?

It’s unlikely the shipwreck of the Titanic will ever be raised. Reported by ABC in 2012 on the one hundreth anniversary of the ship’s sinking, Ballard explained that raising the ship “would destroy it.” Whilst archaeologist James Delgado, chief of the maritime heritage office at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said: “Titanic is a wreck that the world cannot leave alone. We can’t raise her, and we can’t keep her forever as it is now. But we can celebrate her and let her tell her story to future generations.”

Titanic seen in Belfast Lough in 1912 (Photo: Getty Images)

How can you watch Titanic shipwreck footage?

The footage is available to watch on the WHOI’s YouTube channel. The dive was led by Robert Ballard in 1986 and offered the world’s first glimpse of the iconic ocean liner, since it had sunk in April 1912.

