Titanic: submarine that takes tourists to visit famous shipwreck missing in Atlantic Ocean - coastguard says

Tourists reportedly shell out tends of thousands of dollars to dive through the shipwreck's ruins

By Amber Allott
10 minutes ago
A sub that takes tourists to visit the wreck of the sunken Titanic has gone missing (Photo: Adobe Stock)

A submarine which takes tourists down thousands of metres under the Atlantic to dive through the ruins of the Titanic has gone missing at sea, with US officials launching a search and rescue mission.

The Titanic - famously the biggest ship of its time - hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage to New York in 1912, with more than half of the 2,200 people on board perishing in the disaster. The shipwreck lies about 600km off the Canadian coastline.

The BBC reported on Monday (19 June) that the Boston Coastguard had launched an operation to find the missing submersible, which takes experts and tourists who pay out tens of thousands of dollars, on an eight-hour voyage to view the ruins.

It is unknown how many people were on board when the vessel disappeared.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.