Alice Clark, 21, had been working as a paramedic for two months before the fatal crash in January 2022. (Picture: South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust)

An ambulance driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a newly qualified paramedic.

21-year-old Alice Clark died in January 2022, just two months after starting as a paramedic. She and two other paramedics were responding to an incident when their ambulance was involved in the collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the driver of the ambulance, 45-year-old Edward Riding from Crowborough, Kent, has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The collision took place on the A21 near Sevenoaks, Maidstone Crown Court heard. Riding was respnding to an emergency when he took a wrong turn and hit the kerb, causing the ambulance to collide with a cement truck. They did not have a patient in the ambulance at the time.

Riding was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London, with the third paramedic, student Megan Kuhn, also suffering head injuries. Alice died at the scene, emergency services confirmed.

In a statement issued at the time, Alice's parents said: "Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift. She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her. She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends."

Giovanni Mazza, manager for the Paddock Wood Operating Unit where Alice was based, added: "Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic."