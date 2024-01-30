The NHS App has made it simpler and easier to access NHS services.

Millions of people in England can access and view their prescriptions on the NHS app for the first time.

Patients will be able to see when their prescriptions have been issued and see their prescribed medication, while people waiting for elective treatments will be able to see the average wait time for their procedure at their local trust. Health secretary Victoria Atkins said the update will make the access to care "easier for everyone".

"Today’s update will mean ordering and collecting your prescriptions can be done with a few taps of your fingers," she said. "This will not only benefit anyone getting a prescription, it will also ease pressures on our hard-working pharmacists and GPs - freeing up valuable time for patients and helping to cut waiting lists."

NHS England said each repeat prescription order from the app saves GP practices three minutes and saves patients 18 minutes with each online order.

To view your prescription on the NHS app, go to the homepage or press "your health", then select "view and manage prescriptions".