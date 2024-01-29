Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King has left hospital after spending three nights receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, smiled and waved to a few members of the public as he left the private London Clinic on Monday afternoon with the Queen by his side. Camilla had arrived at the hospital ahead of the King being discharged, and had visited her husband every day since he was admitted on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation. His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

The King underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition and it has been reported Charles could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates.