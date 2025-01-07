Almost two thirds of Brits expect to catch winter illness in the New Year

Two thirds of Brits expect to catch a cold or flu following the festive celebrations and more than half are concerned about catching serious illnesses including norovirus and coronavirus, new research has revealed.

Two thirds (63%) of Britons expect to catch a seasonal flu and cold following the festive break

Over 70% think they’ll catch winter illnesses including norovirus from family or children – with 75% saying schools and universities are a hotbed for infection

Latest NHS figures show illness levels rising - with a 350% increase in flu cases and an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospital compared to the previous year

As flu season continues into 2025, Dr Frankie Phillips shares easy ways to prime and maintain immune health into the New Year

The findings come as the latest NHS figures show hospitals across the UK are managing record levels of serious flu as winter continues, with a 350% increase in flu cases and an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospital compared to 2023 figures – alongside increased fears about rising COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus levels in hospitals*.Despite rising illness levels, concerningly a third (35%) of Brits said they would still go into the office if they presented Covid-19 symptoms – including a continuous cough, shortness of breath and a high temperature.

The ‘back-to-school' effect

With the return to work and a new school term looming, so too does the worry of catching a seasonal illness. Almost half (44%) said they expect to catch a cold from work colleagues and 41% expect to catch an illness on their commute to work. There are similar levels of anxiety around young people returning to school or university, with 69% of Brits thinking they're most likely to catch a seasonal illness from their close family or children, and three quarters (75%) thinking schools and universities are a hotbed for winter illnesses.

The vast majority of UK adults (68%) want to take more proactive steps to protect their children’s immune health as they head back to school - to help prevent the spread of dangerous flu strains. However, many are unaware of what vitamins and minerals they need to prime their immune health and ward off illness. 64% of those surveyed said they did not know what vitamins and minerals they should be consuming to support their immune health – with over half (55%) admitting they get overwhelmed with information around what vitamins and minerals they should be consuming day-to-day.

Top tips to help prime immunity throughout the winter

Diet expert and public health nutritionist Dr Frankie Phillips, said: “It is no surprise there is growing concern around severe winter illnesses across the UK as we head back to work and school following the festive break. However, this new research shows that many are unaware what vitamins and minerals are needed to support the immune system and protect children, teens and adults from seasonal illness including Covid-19 and norovirus.

“As a nutritionist, here are three ways I fuel my body and beat the dreaded lurgy:

Increase your Vitamin C Intake with Orange Juice: Vitamin C is a key antioxidant your body needs to protect immune cells. Just one 150ml glass of pure orange juice provides more than 80% of your daily vitamin C recommendation and contributes one of your 5-a-day.

Get Fishy with Vitamin D: Vitamin D helps to regulate immune cells within your body. Having one serving of oily fish weekly provides a key source of vitamin D, as well as omega-3 fats which contribute towards a health heart. On top of this, everyone should be taking a daily vitamin D supplement to make up for the lack of sunlight in the winter months.

Weave Zinc Into Your Diet with Legumes: Zinc helps the immune system fight off harmful bacteria and viruses. An easy way to weave Zinc into your everyday diet is to increase your intake of legumes – including chickpeas, lentils and beans. Seeds, nuts, and whole grains are also rich in Zinc, and can be easily added to breakfast and lunch dishes. Dr Phillips added: “By incorporating these simple tips and nutrients into your daily diet, you can help your body's natural defences stay robust and reduce the likelihood of succumbing to seasonal illness, and infecting others around you."