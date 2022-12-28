Thousands of handover delays were recorded at hospitals across England last week - find out which hospitals were worst affected.

Thousands of emergency arrivals were left waiting in ambulances outside hospitals or with paramedics in England last week because of delays handing them over to staff – often for longer than an hour.

More than 28,000 (40.5%) of ambulance handovers at hospitals were delayed by at least 30 minutes in the seven days to 18 December, according to NHS England data.

Around 12,000 ambulance arrivals were delayed between 30 and 60 minutes, representing 16.9% of all arrivals, while more than 16,000 had a handover delay of over an hour, representing almost a quarter (23.6%) of arrivals at hospitals. On average just over 4,000 arrivals were delayed at hospitals each day.

Handover delays happen when a patient arrives at hospital in an ambulance but has not been handed over from the care of the ambulance to A&E staff. They may not necessarily have been left in the ambulance – they could have been moved inside A&E but staff were not able to receive them. Patients are meant to be handed over within 15 minutes but if hospitals are very busy this can cause delays. The figures also show more than 46,000 hours were lost to ambulance handover delays in the last week.

Read more:

Here we reveal which hospitals had the greatest proportion of handover delays last week.

The analysis is based on the average number of ambulance arrivals and average number of delayed arrivals in the seven days to 18 December. Only hospitals with 20 or more arrivals have been included in the local breakdown.

1. Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the South West had 57 delayed handovers on average. This equates to 84.9% of all arrivals. Photo Sales

2. Torbay And South Devon NHS Foundation Trust Torbay And South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the South West had 41 delayed handovers on average. This equates to 82.6% of all arrivals. Photo Sales

3. University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the South West had 48 delayed handovers on average. This equates to 79.3% of all arrivals. Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust in the East of England had 26 delayed handovers on average. This equates to 77.1% of all arrivals. Photo Sales