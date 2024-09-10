A mum has been left heartbroken as she struggles to understand what happened to her daughter, who died suddenly at the age of 21 after suffering a rare brain bleed.

Emma Parsons' daughter Anna Graves, 21, passed away after having a spontaneous subarachnoid haemorrhage - a type of stroke caused by bleeding on the brain.

Anna was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a friend and was taken to hospital, where her life support machine was later switched off. Emma, 46, has now been left devastated by Anna's passing but says that because the brain bleed was spontaneous, she doesn't know why it happened. She said: "She was fine the last time anyone spoke to her in the morning at around 8am. The bleed is spontaneous, therefore there is no cause known." Anna, who cared for end of life patients, was found unresponsive in her bedroom at her dad's home in York, North Yorkshire, on August 18. She was taken to York Hospital and was then transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary in East Yorkshire - where she had her life support machine turned off the next day.

Emma has now paid tribute to her "loving" daughter, who enjoyed spending time with her family and looking after her pet snakes. She said: "Our relationship was loving we have a close family and are not shy in sharing our emotions to each other. We always said I love you and had hugs for each other. "We took time to chat and catch up as best we could between busy working lives. We liked days out and meals out where possible. Anna loved to care for her snakes, cats and dogs. She enjoyed her holidays with family and fiancé. She loved to try different foods and particularly liked Thai."

Anna's family have now set up a Go Fund Me page, to help raise money for the funeral while her sister, Emily, said they are still “searching for answers”. She said: “We may have to pay for a private post-mortem if the hospital can’t give us the information that we are desperately seeking to give us some closure as a family.

“Anna was so full of life, helped so many in her short 21 years on earth, she worked closely with end of life patients to give them round the clock care at home and made close bonds with their families.

“As this was such a sudden loss, we weren’t prepared financially for the costs of a funeral, therefore we are asking for anything at all from our friends/family to help us which would be greatly appreciated, even if it was only £1. Please contact me or my mum directly if you wish to know details of the funeral.

“If there is any money left over from this, we will be donating directly to the NHS neurology specialist ward in Hull. Rest In Peace, baby sis, your kindness will live on forever.”

Emma said: "The donations will help us give Anna a funeral with her wishes in mind. She had previously spoken of a burial and what type of headstone she liked when walking through the cemetery with her dad and myself on different occasions. "We would like to thank all of the people who have donated from the bottom of our hearts, on behalf of myself and the rest of the family. In a time which has been so traumatic they have taken the financial burden away. "I never thought for a moment we would reach the amount let alone exceed it. We feel truly blessed to have so many lovely people around us. Their lovely words and messages we have received have really helped us all during this devastating time. I can't thank them enough."