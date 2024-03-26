Arnold Schwarzenegger "doing great" after having a pacemaker fitted following open-heart surgeries
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the toll that his open-heart surgeries have taken on his body.
The renowned Terminator actor and former California governor disclosed on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast that he recently had a pacemaker fitted following three open-heart surgeries.
Schwarzenegger's medical journey began with two open-heart surgeries back in 1997 to address issues with his pulmonic valve and aortic valve. Although these procedures typically offer a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, he underwent subsequent surgeries in 2018 and 2020 to replace both valves again.
Speaking on his podcast, Schwarzenegger, 76, said: "Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker.
"First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.
"Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery."
