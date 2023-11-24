Labels in supermarkets should show how much aspartame is in a given product, the nutritionist said.

Nutritionist Lara Buckle from The Wellness Detective. (Picture: Contributed)

Shoppers have the right to know more about what's in the food and drink they buy from the shops.

That is the message from a leading nutritionist, who is calling for more transparency over aspartame. Often used as a replacement for sugar, it's an ingredient that's been making headlines throughout this year due to ongoing concerns about its impact on our health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Lara Buckle from The Wellness Detective is calling for supermarkets and manufactuers alike to open up about aspartame content.

She said: "Aspartame, a low-calorie artificial sweetener, is widely used as a sugar substitute in various diet and low-calorie products. While regulatory agencies like the FDA consider it safe for consumption, concerns persist. Overindulgence in aspartame can lead to adverse outcomes.

"Metabolically, aspartame has been linked to disruptions in calorie intake regulation and blood sugar, contributing to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes. To maintain a balanced and nutritionally sound eating pattern, it is vital to moderate aspartame consumption and prioritise whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible. While aspartame can be a valuable tool for those managing their sugar and calorie intake, a well-rounded diet remains the cornerstone of good nutrition."

Research carried out by Dash Water discovered that 58 per cent of sugar-free drinks on supermarket shelves contained aspartame, as well as 18 per cent of all sugar-free squash. Staggeringly, 100 per cent of all chewing gum that was tested also contained the ingredient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worse than this, the amount of aspartame is not required on the list of ingredients, and so almost all manufacturers leave it off, which Lara said could inadvertently create a reliance on it.

"Over-reliance on aspartame can alter taste preferences, potentially diminishing the appeal of naturally sweet and nutritious foods," she said. "It can create a psychological effect where individuals feel they can compensate for reduced calorie intake by making poor food choices elsewhere in their diet."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been investigating whether aspartame can be considered carcinogenic - meaning it could cause cancer. Limited evidence has been found so far but it has been labelled as having the potential for it.