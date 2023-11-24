It's a mainstay of cinema visits - and now comes with added health benefits.

Eating a daily bag of popcorn could be a secret hack to reducing your risk of dementia.

Research carried out in Chicago suggests that eating three ounces of whole grains each day leads to a smaller cognitive decline over the years. The researchers from Rush University examined 3,300 people over the course of six years.

These whole grains can range from cereal to quinoa - but popcorn is also a viable option.

American dietary guidelines recommend a minimum of three servings of whole grain foods per day, the qeuivalent of half a cup of rice or pasta. Researchers found that those eating three or more whole grains per day had a slower rate of cognitive decline than those who ate the least - which is the key symptom of dementia.

The research looked at plain popcorn as a whole grain, so the impact of putting butter, toffee or sugar with them was not examined, though these ingredients come with their own health impacts.