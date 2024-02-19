Baftas 2024: Michael J Fox's Parkinson's disease explained - what is it and when was he diagnosed?
There was barely a dry eye in the room when beloved film star Michael J Fox made a surprise appearance at the Baftas.
Heading on stage to present the best film award, world-famous actors and directors gave the 62-year-old a standing ovation as he pulled himself out of his wheelchair to walk over to the stand. Ryan Gosling seemed on the verge of tears, and stars like Hannah Waddingham queued up to get a picture with the Back To The Future star afterwards.
It's rare that Fox will make a public appearance these days, after receiving a shock diagnosis more than 30 years ago.
In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease, which turned the Hollywood star's life upside-down. He was told by doctors that his life expectancy was probably around 20 years, and fell into a dark period of alcoholism.
Parkinson's disease is a condition where parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, affecting a person's ability to move, speak and emote - as well as causing shaking and memory problems.
Nine years later, the actor set up the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has distributed more than £2bn to research into cures and treatments.
Nowadays, the Teen Wolf star struggles with his movement, with his body almost constantly rocking back and forth. He struggles to show emotions - but his smile remains an infectious one.
In an interview with the Guardian, he said: "It just is what it is. It didn’t defeat me.
"I wish it was a heroic thing. I’m not saying: ‘Yeah! Bring it, bring it!’ I hate it.
It sucks. It’s a piece of s***. It’s tough to get up in the morning and keep going."
Symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Accordng to the NHS, the main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are physical limitations.
These include having tremors - where your limbs shake while being rested, and muscle stiffness, which can make it difficult to move around and make facial expressions. Other physical symptoms can range from balance problems and dizziness to losing your sense of smell.
Mentally, people with Parkinson's disease often suffer from slight memory problems and problems with activities that require planning and organisation. Dementia can also be brought on by it.
How is Parkinson's disease treated?
There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, but treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms.
Treatments include supportive therapies and surgery, but in the early stages of Parkinson's treatment is not usually necessary, as the symptoms will be both mild and manageable. However, there will be regular appointments with a specialist to monitor your condition.
