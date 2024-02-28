Having a beer belly could lead to dementia in the future. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Blokes with beer bellies are more likely to get dementia later in life, new research suggests.

A study of middle-aged men concluded that being overweight could lead to a lower brain function - and subsequent development of the likes of Alzheimer's. Scientists say that having more fat in your liver and pancreas could also increase your dementia risk.

The study, conducted by Rutgers University and published in the Obesity journal, found that visceral fat, which surrounds vital organs and creates the "beer belly" appearance, leaks fatty acids into the bloodstream.

Michal Schnaider Beeri, of Rutgers Health, New Jersey, said: "In middle-aged males at high Alzheimer's risk, but not females, higher pancreatic fat was associated with lower cognition and brain volumes, suggesting a potential sex-specific link between distinct abdominal fat with brain health."

Sapir Golan Shekhtman, of Sheba Medical Center in Israel, added: "Our findings indicate stronger correlations compared to the relationships between BMI and cognition, suggesting that abdominal fat depots, rather than BMI, is a risk factor for lower cognitive functioning and higher dementia risk."