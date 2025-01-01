Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oh dear... you’ve overdone it again, haven’t you?

Your “quiet night in” turned into heading out, getting absolutely s***faced and now you’re here, groggily Googling how to recover from a hangover because you and the family are visiting Auntie Mildred at midday - and you’re an utter state.

Okay, I’m done gloating... but only because I wrote all of this yesterday, knowing perfectly well I was spending New Year’s Eve doing the hoovering, spending quality time with my cat and getting an early night.

Now I’m done. Sorry.

But what you’re here for are some hangover cures, and pronto. You can’t stagger into Auntie Mildred’s in a few hours feeling like this - but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Short of still being drunk, you can easily get through your hangover this morning with these tips. Bear in mind that this isn’t a “one or the other” arrangement either; if you really need it, combo the whole bang lot and you’ll be right as rain in no time.

So, hangover cures. Here are the best ones for us hardy Brits - and why they actually work.

Full English breakfast

You cannot beat a good old fashioned fry-up on New Year’s Day. Hell, you can’t beat a fry-up on any day of the week. It’s greasy, it’s packed with protein from the bacon and sausages, and the carbs from your toast and hash browns will help to soak up the alcohol.

The only issue is you need to either make it, or order one and stagger to the door when the Deliveroo bloke arrives.

Drink water

If you seriously needed to Google a hangover cure and hadn’t thought of this, then you need your head checked. Water helps to restore your internal balances, but you could go one step further and throw some electrolytes into the mix. Whether those are sports drinks, or tablets shaken into your morning water, just get yourself rehydrated as soon as your can.

Paracetamol

If your head is feeling so sore that the day ahead just seems impossible, then a dose of paracetamol should set you straight. If it’s an upset stomach you’re dealing with, then alka-seltzer could be the way to go instead.

Ibuprofen is also an option, but please remember to only take the recommended dose. Don’t OD just because you have a hangover headache - that’s a really stupid way of putting yourself into A&E, and the NHS has enough on its plate without your dumb arse going through the doors too.

Irn-Bru

The Scots absolutely swear by this stuff, and given how much alcohol they can put away, I think it’s safe to say they are experts on the matter.

Beloved for its high sugar content and unique flavour, our friends across the border claim it’s the perfect remedy for boosting your sugar levels and perk you up after a heavy night of drinking.

Hair of the dog

Some people genuinely think this is the answer; having something like a bloody Mary or a pint of lager to ease the transition between being drunk and the hangover. If this works for you, then fair enough - but I would personally give it a miss.