Binge eating disorder: Are ‘new year, new you’ resolutions fuelling BED rise

New Year resolutions to eat better and lose weight can actually cause more harm than good, writes registered nutritionist, eating psychology coach & author Marcelle Rose.

The start of every new year is filled with good intentions. “Get fit, lose weight” mantras echo across social media, gym memberships skyrocket, and restrictive meal plans promise a fresh start after the indulgence of December. Fast forward six weeks, and for many, reality has now set in. The rigid rules start to feel suffocating, motivation wanes, and old habits creep back in.

For the 3.5% of women and 2% of men estimated to struggle with binge eating disorder (BED), the most common yet least talked about eating disorder, February can be particularly triggering. Studies show that at least 30% of people seeking weight loss treatment meet the criteria for BED, yet it remains widely misunderstood. Unlike occasional overeating, BED is a clinical disorder marked by repeated episodes of consuming large amounts of food in a short period, often accompanied by feelings of shame, distress, and loss of control.

What starts as a well-intentioned plan to “eat clean” or “be good” can quickly spiral into a cycle of deprivation, cravings, and uncontrollable binges. The guilt that follows often leads to even stricter rules, setting the stage for yet another binge - and so the exhausting cycle continues.

As a BANT-registered nutritionist, coach, and specialist in eating disorders and behaviour change, I’ve worked with hundreds of clients who feel trapped in this cycle, desperate to regain control. Using a unique synergy of nutritional therapy, eating psychology, and mindset coaching, I help people worldwide overcome binge eating, emotional eating, and eating disorders.

The good news? Recovery is absolutely possible. Breaking free from binge eating disorder starts with understanding the triggers, dismantling diet culture myths, and learning sustainable strategies that support both physical and mental well-being.

If you’ve been struggling, know that you’re not alone - and that there is a way out. In my book, The Binge Freedom Method, I offer a structured approach to help you rebuild trust with yourself and your body.

Here are some tried, tested, and scientifically backed steps to help you move away from binge eating and towards a healthier, more sustainable relationship with food:

1. Establish Regular Eating Patterns

One of the biggest mistakes I see is people skipping meals to ‘make up’ for a binge. But restricting food only fuels cravings and increases the likelihood of another binge. Instead, focus on eating at regular intervals throughout the day - ideally every 3-4 hours - to stabilise hunger and energy levels.

2. Learn to Identify Physical Hunger

Many people binge in response to emotions rather than true physical hunger. Before reaching for food, ask yourself: Am I physically hungry, or am I trying to soothe stress, boredom, or exhaustion? I recommend using a hunger scale to help distinguish between real hunger and emotional cravings.

3. Add Foods In, Rather Than Restricting

Diet culture teaches us to cut out ‘bad’ foods, but this often backfires. When you tell yourself you can’t have something, you want it even more. Instead of restriction, focus on adding foods that nourish your body - like protein, fibre, and healthy fats - to help stabilise blood sugar and keep cravings in check.

4. Stop Labelling Foods as ‘Good’ or ‘Bad’

Thinking in black-and-white terms - this food is good, that food is bad - fuels an all-or-nothing mindset. If you believe you’ve ‘failed’ by eating something indulgent, you’re more likely to think, I may as well eat everything now and start fresh tomorrow. Removing these labels helps neutralise food and reduces guilt-driven binges.

5. Snack Smarter

If you go too long without eating, your body will push you towards high-energy foods. Having balanced snacks on hand - like nuts with fruit, hummus with whole-grain crackers, or Greek yoghurt with berries - can help prevent extreme hunger and impulsive bingeing.

Moving Forward Without Guilt

One of the most damaging aspects of binge eating is the self-criticism that follows. Instead of beating yourself up after a binge, try to shift your mindset. Ask yourself, What triggered this? What can I learn from it? Every setback is an opportunity for growth.

I’ve had the privilege of helping hundreds of clients break free from binge eating - not through strict dieting or extreme measures, but by understanding their bodies, releasing the guilt, and adopting healthier coping strategies. If you’re struggling, know that recovery is possible. You are not broken, and you don’t have to stay trapped in this cycle.

