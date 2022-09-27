Around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year

Breast Cancer Awareness Month takes place every October to help raise awareness of the disease and encourage women to check their bodies.

Around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, with 80% of cases occurring among women aged 50 and over, according to Breast Cancer Now.

While the disease is less common among younger age groups, spotting the signs can help to boost early detection meaning treatments are more effective.

As well as promoting awareness of breast cancer, the campaign also aims to raise funds to help support cancer charities and encourages people to get involved in various fundraising initiatives throughout the month.

About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, but there is a good chance of recovery if it is detected at an early stage. As such, the NHS says it is vital that women check their breasts regularly for any unusual changes. If you notice any obvious changes, such as lumps, you should always have it examined by a GP.

Breast cancer can cause many symptoms, but the most noticeable sign is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. Lumps are not always cancerous, but it is best to get checked by a doctor to be sure.

Listed are 10 of the most important signs and symptoms of breast cancer to be aware of, and if you experience any of these you should see your GP.

1. A new lump A common sign of breast cancer can be a new lump, or area of thickened tissue, in either breast that was not there before. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Breast lumps can be benign While breast lumps are often the first symptom of breast cancer for many women, lumps can be benign in some cases. These are usually areas of normal lumpiness just before a period, cysts, or fibroadenoma. However, it is always important to get a lump checked by your GP to find out if it is cancerous. Photo: CoppaFeel!

3. Change in size or shape You may notice a change in the size or shape of one, or both, or your breasts. Photo: CoppaFeel!

4. Discharge Another common sign can be discharge of fluid leaking from your nipples when you are not pregnant or breast feeding. Photo: CoppaFeel!