Hollywood actress Christina Applegate. Picture Rich Fury/Getty Images

Christina Applegate has been reflecting on her breast cancer treatment, expressing regret over not openly sharing the full spectrum of her experience.

In a candid conversation with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the 52-year-old actress revealed her remorse for not being transparent about her emotions following her 2008 diagnosis and subsequent double mastectomy. Applegate highlighted her initial attempts to mask her true feelings, recalling her first interview with Robin Roberts during her battle with cancer.

The former Married with Children star vividly remembered the moment of reckoning after the interview, describing how she "literally fell into the wall" and broke down in tears. She said: "I learned that lesson the hard way because in 2008, when I had breast cancer at 36 years old, I went out, and I was the good girl talking about 'Oh, I love my new boobs' that are all scarred and f***ed up. What was I thinking?"

"My first interview was with Robin Roberts when I had cancer, and I'm sitting there lying my ass off about how I felt. Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone.

"Yes, I started a foundation right away. Yes, I did all the things that I had to do, and we raised millions of dollars for women to get MRIs who were at high risk. Yes, we did a good thing, but at the back of it, I was taking off my bra and crying every night. And I wish that I had said that."

Drawing from her own experience, Applegate reportedly urged a friend in the public eye - who has not been named - to be authentic about their cancer journey, advising them to refrain from making overly optimistic statements that could inadvertently undermine the gravity of the disease.

Recalling her conversation with her friend, Applegate recounted urging them to remove a social media post that projected unwavering confidence in overcoming cancer. By embracing honesty and vulnerability throughout their treatment, Applegate emphasised the potential for their story to resonate and offer solace to others facing similar challenges.