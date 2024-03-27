Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More good news for coffee lovers has been published in the International Journal of Cancer this week. Although it is already known that coffee consumption has been associated with a reduced risk of developing colorectal cancer this new research shows that coffee drinkers also have a lower chance of death following their diagnosis.

The seven year study led by scientists from Wageningen University in the Netherlands observed the drinking habits of 1,700 people. They found that people who've had colorectal cancer who drink more than four cups of coffee a day had a lower risk of the cancer recurring than those who drink two or fewer cups. More specifically, 13.5% of coffee drinkers experienced recurrence of their cancers as opposed to 17.8% in the less than two cups a day group.

This research highlights the importance of natural elements in the diet called phytochemicals. These provide the colour, aroma and taste of foods but also have enormous health benefits including the prevention of cancer. Phytochemicals, especially the biggest group called polyphenols, are abundant in coffee as well as tea, vegetables, salads, herbs, nuts, fruits, mushrooms, seeds and legumes.

They are more often eaten or drunk in Asian and Mediterranean diets. The typical western diet, on the other hand, are dreadfully deficient in polyphenols, meaning we need to eat a lot more of them. Ongoing studies are now investigating whether boosting these foods in supplement form could enhance their health properties. Some of the multiple mechanisms responsible for their anti-cancer benefits of phytochemicals include:

Reducing excess inflammation in the gut

Encouraging the production of anti-oxidant enzymes

Blocking the formation of carcinogens from meat

Acting as prebiotics which improves gut flora

Slowing the transport of sugar across the gut wall reducing diabetes risk

Improving mood and motivation to exercise more comfortable