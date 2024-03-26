Niamh Algar in Malpractice

Irish actress Niamh Algar has spoken of her heartbreak as she paid tribute to her beloved older sister who passed away last weekend.

Lynne Alexandra Algar, who died last Friday, passed following "an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity," her sister said. Niamh, known for her role in Malpractice, shared a heartfelt tribute to her "big sister" in the wake of her death.

Niamh, who has also starred in Raised By Wolves and The Virtues, posted her tribute publicly on social media.

She said: "There are simply no words to describe the pain in losing a big sister. My heart is broken.

"She taught me everything. She touched and inspired so many she met and worked with, and accomplished more in her short life than most people would achieve in several lifetimes. She fought the Everest of all cancers and managed it with so much dignity, humility and strength.

"She’s my hero and forever will be. Her kids are her world and the most beautiful extensions of her, an extraordinary legacy that I will forever be in awe of. I love you Lynne, you will never be forgotten. Thank you to the incredible medical teams at Beaumont, the Mater Hospital and to the Irish Cancer Society.

"She passed on Daffodil Day and if you can, please donate to the Irish Cancer Society and Brain Tumour Ireland."

Lynne’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 11am in All Saints Church, Mullingar, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3.45pm. The family has requested donations to be made to the Irish Cancer Society, Crumlin’s Children's Hospital, and Brain Tumour Ireland.