Those who suffer from migraines are advised to be extra careful over Christmas.

Migraines can be intensified over the Christmas period, a top GP has warned. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Stress, rich food, alcohol and Christmas decorations can make migraines more likely over the festive season, according to a top GP.

Similar to an intense headache, migraines cause nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to sound and light. Migraines are unique from headaches in their severity, the fact they often target one side of the head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Neel Patel, a GP for LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, says Christmas can intensify and multiply migraines for those who suffer from them.

"Unfortunately, many of the things we enjoy around Christmas can trigger migraines," Dr Patel said. "Alcohol and rich foods like processed meats, chocolate and soft cheeses are all known migraine triggers. Plus, you may find you slip out of your usual sleep pattern over the festive period which can lead to migraines too.

"Christmas decorations can also be to blame. Bright, flickering lights and strong, artificial scents are likely to spark migraines so limiting exposure to harsh Christmas lights and heavily scented candles is a good idea for those with migraines.

"Christmas can be a stressful period too with hectic schedules, visits to busy shopping centres and anxiety around planning and hosting guests."

WHAT CAUSES A MIGRAINE? Stress Tiredness Hormonal changes Bright lights or loud noises Medication overuse

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some people with migraines also experience visual auras. These are visual disturbances which occur during or before the migraine pain begins but can also affect other senses as well or instead.

Dr Patel said: "You should seek out medical help if you experience any new eye changes or vision changes to ensure that the cause can be found and treated if needed.

"Aura migraines are typically only as dangerous as other migraines, however with additional sensory disturbance. However, sudden and intense migraines may be a symptom of something more serious, such as a stroke or brain tumour, so if something feels unusual you should consult a doctor immediately.

"Some visual symptoms of aura migraines, such as flashing lights, zig-zags, and shimmers, carry the danger of retinal detachment."