A senior councillor has called for urgent action following the death of a child from measles at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is tragic news and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the child who sadly died,” said Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, in a statement on Sunday.

“We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child’s death, reported by The Sunday Times, is believed to be only the second measles-related fatality in the UK in the past decade. The child is understood to have died after becoming seriously ill with measles and other complications.

Fothergill said that immunisation rates in England remain well below the 95% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for herd immunity. Currently, only 84% of children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine by age two, and 88.8% receive both doses by age five.

“These gaps have contributed to 529 confirmed measles cases in England so far in 2025, with 68 per cent occurring in children under the age of 10,” he said. “There is an urgent need to address falling immunisation rates. We need action alongside awareness, and councils stand ready to work in close partnership with the NHS and national government to ensure families have access to clear, trusted information and convenient services to help ensure every child is protected,” he added.

The NHS is reminding those at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus to come forward for their free vaccination and top up their protection this spring

The Local Government Association (LGA) reaffirmed its support for the 10-Year Health Plan and urged the Department of Health and Social Care to work closely with councils to improve vaccination uptake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “To respect patient confidentiality, we can’t comment on individual cases. We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death.”

They added that the hospital has treated 17 children for measles complications since June and warned that many of their patients have weakened immune systems, making them especially vulnerable to preventable infections.

“We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination. Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated,” the spokesperson urged.

The child’s death comes as the UK grapples with a worrying decline in routine childhood immunisations. A recent report by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) found that no childhood vaccine in the UK has met the 95% coverage target since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some vaccine hesitancy is attributed to online misinformation, particularly around false claims linking the MMR vaccine to autism, the RCPCH said other families face more practical challenges, such as difficulty booking appointments and inconsistent access to the same GP or clinician.

The outbreak in the UK follows a resurgence of measles in the United States, where two children have died in 2025. The disease had previously been declared eliminated in the US in 2000.