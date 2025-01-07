Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple hospital trusts in England have declared critical incidents as a surge in flu cases and respiratory illnesses, putting pressure on exceptional pressure on emergency departments and inpatient wards. The NHS is grappling with rising demand, with flu-related hospital admissions quadrupling over the past month.

University Hospitals Birmingham became the latest trust to declare a critical incident, joining The Royal Liverpool Hospital, Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and others. The declaration is made when disruption levels threaten the ability to deliver critical services or operate safely.

A spokesperson for NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said: “Given the exceptionally high demands on our Emergency Department, especially with flu and respiratory illnesses, and the number of patients, we have taken this action to support the safe care and treatment of our patients, which is our absolute priority.”

The Birmingham NHS Trust, which oversees Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Solihull Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, and Heartlands Hospital, reported long emergency department waiting times, with waits of up to seven and a half hours at Good Hope.

Cases of flu and winter illnesses are putting pressure on Milton Keynes University hospital

At Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Basingstoke and Winchester hospitals reported being at full capacity. The trust said: “Attendance at our emergency departments is extremely high. As a result, there is currently no capacity to admit further patients needing our care.”

Derriford Hospital in Plymouth reported over 300 emergency department visits on Monday, with nearly 200 patients requiring inpatient care. The hospital highlighted the strain caused by older patients with respiratory problems exacerbated by cold weather.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at Derriford Hospital, said: “It’s really important we make sure that the sickest patients are prioritised and that we keep our services flowing for those who are in greatest need.”

Accompanying persons have been asked to avoid entering emergency departments unless necessary to free up space for patients.

Other hospital trusts, including NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly and East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust, have also declared critical incidents. Flooding in parts of the East Midlands and Lincolnshire has further strained resources, with Lincolnshire hospitals urging residents to avoid travel due to multiple flood warnings.

Trusts posting warnings about busy emergency departments include:

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust

Kingston and Richmond NHS Foundation Trust

Hospitals are urging the public to consider alternative options, such as GP services, pharmacies, or walk-in centres, for non-urgent medical needs. Many hospitals have comprehensive plans to manage the situation and maintain patient care.