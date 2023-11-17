A dentists has revealed what your could use at home to make sure that your teeth stay as naturally white as possible

One dentist has recommended that baking soda and coconut oil could be used to help keep your teeth as white as possible. (Credit: Getty Images)

A dentist has revealed the secret to achieving pearly whites at home - and all it might take is a rummage in the cupboard. Dr Safa Al-Naher, director of dental and aesthetics company Serene, has revealed that the use of two household staple items could help you get that Hollywood smile to home. But what are the magical products?

Baking soda is one, having been used in dental products such as toothpaste to help scrub away yellow stains. She said: "Baking soda is mildly abrasive and has been used historically to remove stains on the teeth."

Dr Al-Naher warned that it shouldn't be used too often, as the abrasive nature of the baking soda can scrub away at your teeth too much. She explained: "You wouldn't use a very abrasive face scrub too often because you could wear away or cause a lot of damage to your skin. And it's the same thing with teeth. You don't want to scrub them too hard with something too abrasive."

However, while baking soda may have a positive affect on the risk of tooth decay, the expert maintains that there is no better substitute for fluoride, adding: "Toothpaste contains fluoride and it's the fluoride that has many more proven benefits to teeth in terms of reversing tooth decay."

As for the other product that just might be the secret to a sparkling smile, coconut oil has been shown to help regulate plaque control and kill bacteria in the mouth. Dr Al-Naher said: "There's not a lot of evidence for coconut oil, but there is some anecdotal evidence to show that it can be beneficial."