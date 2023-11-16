A new study has suggested that overuse of painkillers in young people could be linked to poor mental health

The long-term use of painkillers in children and young people could be linked to poor mental health and addiction in later life, a new study suggests. Professor Reecha Sofat, Breckenridge chair of clinical pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of Liverpool, said the findings are “concerning” as the regular use of painkillers to ease chronic pain “may lead to an unintentional over-reliance on pain medication”.

Researchers said treating chronic pain in those under the age of 25 is essential but warned the regular use of painkillers could lead to over-reliance. Professor Sofat added that those under 25 are “particularly vulnerable” and “exploring when the right time is to refer these young people to specialised pain services for more targeted support will be a vital factor when revamping pain management practice.”

The study by scientists at St George’s, University of London, and the University of Liverpool, looked at anonymous medical records of 853,625 people aged two to 24. Of the group, 115,101 were diagnosed with chronic pain, which is defined as pain that lasts more than three months. Some 20,298 were given a repeat prescription for painkillers with no diagnosis, while 11,032 were both diagnosed and given a repeat prescription. Patients were followed up for an average of five years after they turned 25.

In that time, researchers found 11,644 people had recorded a “substance misuse event”, 143,838 noted having poor mental health, and 77,337 received at least one opioid prescription during the follow-up. It was highlighted that patients with learning disabilities and autism were over-represented in the cohort receiving repeat prescriptions in the absence of a diagnosis for chronic pain which researchers said could indicate overprescribing among a vulnerable group.