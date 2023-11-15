People are being advised to take a certain vitamin tablet every day as new research has found that it can cut the risk of dementia

New research has found taking a Vitamin D tablet daily may cut the risk of dementia. Photo by Getty Images.

A doctor has urged all adults to take vitamin D supplements every day, as a new study has found that doing so can dramatically lower the risk of dementia.

The supplement is commonly taken during the autumn and winter months to help maintain healthy bones and muscles, but now further research suggests that it may provide even further health benefits for everyone.

Research conducted in France found individuals with vitamin D levels below 50 nmol/L were nearly three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. More than 60 percent of the UK falls below these levels.

Another study published earlier this year, involving more than 12,000 participants aged 70 and above who were free from dementia, also found that supplements can be effective in reducing the risk of the condition. More than a third (37 percent) of the participants were taking vitamin D supplements and showed a 40 percent decrease in the incidence of dementia.

Dr William Grant, who’s an advisor to charity foodforthebrain.org, claimed people still underestimate vitamin D’s benefits. He told Gloucestershire Live: “All the evidence regarding cardiometabolic diseases, cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases and pregnancy outcomes shows that you need a blood level of vitamin D above 75 nmol/L to be healthy, and the same is proving true for the brain."

People are advised, however, to speak to their doctor before making any changes to their diet. From late March or early April to the end of September the majority of people should be able to make all the vitamin D they need from sunlight on their skin. But during autumn and winter, when the days are shorter and darker, health experts recommend taking a daily supplement to boost vitamin D levels.

The Department of Health and Social Care recommends that adults and children over four take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year if they are not often outdoors, are in an institution like a care home, or usually wear clothes that cover up most of their skin when outdoors.