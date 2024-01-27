Lauren Ewing's mother-in-law Penelope with baby Edward, left, and baby Edward after arriving in hospital. (Pictures: SWNS)

A mother was shocked to give birth - in a Tesco supermarket.

Lauren Ewings, 27, visited her local store to buy some pain relief and cat food - but came out with a lot more than she expected. Lauren, who was 36 weeks and five days pregnant at the time, says she woke up on Monday (January 22) with some initial pain - but had put it down to labour pain.

The mother-of-three from Tiverton, Devon, had taken her eldest son to school that morning, and popped into her local Tesco for some more painkillers. But she was stopped in her tracks when her waters broke as soon as she entered the store - and baby Edward was born.

She said: "As I was walking in the door my waters went. So I took myself to the disabled toilet to clean myself up and to get hold of partner to come get me.

"As I got to the toilet the pressure below increased quite quickly, I ended up calling my mum who was with my aunt - they called an ambulance on their end and the Tesco's number to try and get a first aider to come help.

"I just remember going to my mum, 'the baby can’t come now we haven’t got anything ready'".

Baby Edward is visited by Lauren's other boys in hospital. (Picture: SWNS)

Within five to ten minutes of that phone call, Lauren said Lisa Haymes, the first-aider from Tesco, knocked on the door - and within five minutes of her being in the room, her baby began crowning.

Lauren added: "I ended up delivering him myself before handing him over to Lisa, then a few minutes later the placenta was delivered. Around 15/20 minutes later the paramedics arrived."

Lauren and her family were in hospital from Monday to Wednesday, as Edward the newborn was a bit jaundiced, so had to go under a blue light and he had a slight heart murmur that they wanted to watch. Lauren said Tesco and all the staff were "fantastic" during the whole affair.

She added: "I’m feeling really good considering my two previous children were born via c-section - so the recovery has been less painful."

