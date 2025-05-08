Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A devoted dad-of-five who was told he had just months to live defied the odds to survive seven years with an incurable brain tumour - only for a second tumour to tragically end his life.

Jason Dullaghan, 54, began experiencing problems with his vision in late 2016. His GP initially attributed the symptoms to stress and prescribed antihistamines, but a private MRI scan, offered through his employer, later revealed the devastating truth that he had a stage 4 glioma growing on his brain stem.

His wife, Alison, 43, said: “The doctors and I both thought it might be tiredness or stress. When the MRI results came through, it felt like the world collapsed. I had just given birth to our son George, and suddenly we were being told Jason had an incurable tumour in his brain stem and was given a prognosis of six to 24 months. The doctors were clear that they couldn’t operate because of its location, and we should prepare for the worst. But we weren’t willing to give up.”

Jason Dullaghan with his wife, Alison | Brain Tumour Research

Determined to outlive his prognosis, Jason began radiotherapy and chemotherapy. However, the chemotherapy had to be stopped after just two days when it left him severely unwell. Over time, Jason’s tumour appeared to stabilise and even shrink. He gradually returned to work part-time as a project manager, adopted a vegan diet, and began taking CBD oil, hoping it might help improve his long-term outlook. Between 2019 and 2022, his MRI scans remained stable, a period his family described as “a miracle”.

But in October 2022, a routine scan revealed a second tumour had developed on his temporal lobe. Jason was forced to give up driving and became increasingly unsteady on his feet. Although chemotherapy was offered again, he chose not to proceed, knowing how poorly he had reacted to it in the past.

Jason and Alison Dullaghan with their daughter, Emily, and Jason's children, Danny, Chloe, Justin | Brain Tumour Research

“That final year was the hardest,” Alison said. “Jason became confused and distant. He wasn’t himself any more. It was heartbreaking for the children, especially our youngest, George, who was just a baby when Jason was first diagnosed. Seeing someone you love disappear in front of you is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

In November 2023, Jason, who lived in Chorley in Lancashire and was originally from Irlam in Manchester, suffered a major seizure at home. He was later transferred to a care home near Moor Park in Preston, where he spent his final months. As his condition deteriorated, he could no longer walk unaided or eat solid food. Sadly, on 9 July last year, Jason died at the age of 54, with Alison and his family by his side.

Jason Dullaghan with his wife, Alison, and children, Emily and George | Brain Tumour Research

The charity Brain Tumour Research says that brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, but only one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

In memory of Jason, his eldest son Danny organised a memorial fishing competition at Moss Farm Fisheries in Irlam, a club Jason had belonged to for years. The event, which saw 80 anglers take part, raised £795 for Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to the family’s heart. On June 7, Alison and her children will take part in a 5K Race for Life at Moor Park, opposite the care home where Jason spent his final days, to further support the cause.

Jason Dullaghan with his children, Emily and George | Brain Tumour Research

Alison said: “Jason fought so hard for so long. We had more time than we were told we’d get, and I’m grateful for that. But there’s still so little funding and so few answers in researching brain tumours. I’m walking in Jason’s memory and to raise money and awareness so that, one day, other families don’t have to go through what we did. I also want to give hope to others that a prognosis isn’t final, Jason’s journey is proof of that.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Jason’s story highlights both the devastation of a brain tumour diagnosis and the extraordinary strength families show in the face of it. We’re incredibly grateful to Alison, her children and the wider family for turning their grief into something so powerful. Their fundraising and openness are helping us drive the change that’s so urgently needed.”

To support Alison’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alison-saul-dullaghan-1