Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The grieving husband of a loving mum killed by a brain tumour has revealed the key signs of the disease.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Coxon sadly died within three years of the tumour being discovered after noticing something was wrong because of some telltale signs.

The first issue was headaches that would appear from nowhere - which she first noticed when the pain made it a struggle to wrap her children’s Christmas presents. And then she found that simple everyday tasks, such as writing and driving, were getting harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coxon Family - Charlotte, Jonny, and children Thomas and Anna | Brain Tumour Research Charity / SWNS

After this, she sought medical attention and was told, following CT and MRI scans, that she had a glioblastoma, an aggressive and cancerous type of brain tumour, and would only live for about another 12 to 18 months.

The first indication that something was wrong was at the end of 2021 and Charlotte went to the doctors in January, having surgery that month, as well as six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But after a routine check-up in March 2024 she was told the tumour had regrown and Charlotte - mother to Thomas, seven, and Anna, four - found her health deteriorating rapidly.

She died aged 39, on July 9, 2024, from the cancer, surrounded by her two kids and husband, Jonny, 39. The family are raising funds for Brain Tumour Research, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for all brain tumours.

The Coxon Family - Charlotte, Jonny, and kids Thomas and Anna | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Jonny said: "Charlotte was an incredibly family-oriented person. She was a fantastic mum to Thomas and Anna, and always full of laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had so many friends and was just a wonderful, warm presence. It’s been incredibly tough for us since Charlotte’s passing. Now, we are determined to support Brain Tumour Research in its mission to find a cure for the disease that took Charlotte from us."

Charlotte, from Burton on the Wolds, Leicestershire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma after a series of MRI and CT scans at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

"The news really shocked us," Johnny said. "We hoped removing it would solve our problems. It amazes me how Charlotte wanted to keep active after everything she was going through."

Charlotte paused her career as a Sky News producer, and shifted her focus to supporting those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny added: “She decided to focus heavily on helping the local community, supporting Thomas’s school on class trips, and as an active volunteer in the ‘Friends of Burton School’ (FOBS) group, which fundraises for the school. From her chemo and radiotherapy treatments until 2024, she didn’t show any significant new symptoms.

"So we made the most of that time, going on holidays as a family, and Charlotte spent as much quality time with the children as possible."

Charlotte Coxon with Thomas and Anna. Photo released Mat 2 2025. A late mum was diagnosed with a brain tumour after she struggled to wrap her kids' Christmas presents. Charlotte Coxon, 39, was wrapping presents for her two children, Thomas, seven, and Anna, four, when she began experiencing headaches in late 2021.The mum also struggled with other daily tasks - like writing and driving - and sought medical attention in January 2022. After doctors performed a series of CT and MRI scans, Charlotte was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - one of the most aggressive and cancerous types of brain tumours - and was given a prognosis of just 12 to 18 months. | Brain Tumour Research Charity / SWNS

After March 2024, Charlotte’s health began to decline rapidly - and she became increasingly fatigued.

One night in July, Charlotte woke up in excruciating pain from a migraine, and she was rushed back to the hospital. She stayed until 9 July 2024, and surrounded by her loving family, Charlotte sadly died at the age of 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlotte worked incredibly hard to help prepare our children for what was to come," Jonny said. "She had a deep understanding of grief and made every effort to ensure Thomas and Anna would feel supported.

"Since her passing, we’ve also received support from several charities, including the Leicestershire-based Laura Centre, which offers specialist bereavement counselling to families and children coping with the death of a loved one. Thomas and Anna both miss their mum deeply and often talk about her, but they’re coping remarkably well.

"I know Charlotte would be relieved to see how they’re handling everything; she would be so proud of their strength."

The family are now dedicated to helping to find a cure for the disease that took Charlotte from them and - alongside Burton on the Wolds Primary School - they are now raising awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Charlotte’s story highlights the devastating toll brain tumours take not just on individuals, but on their families and communities. It’s truly inspiring to see the Coxon family, along with Burton on the Wolds Primary School, turning their grief into meaningful action by raising awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

"The school’s support, including their Wear a Hat Day event, has been a powerful way to honour Charlotte’s memory while helping to drive the fight for more funding.

"With just 1% of the national cancer research budget allocated to brain tumours, families like Charlotte’s are helping to fuel the mission to ensure no other family has to endure the same heartache.”

To support Brain Tumour Research in its vital mission, visit: https://braintumourresearch.org/