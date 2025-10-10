Dog brings joy to hospital patients who need it most

For World Mental Day on 10 October, we’re sharing a story about Jackie and her dog Phoebe who, since March this year, have been visiting patients at the Trust’s Sherwood Oaks, a hospital for people experiencing acute mental illness. They are bringing such joy to the patients and really making a difference to their wellbeing.

Jackieworks at the Trust as a,Medical Secretary for the Ashfield Local Mental Health Team,but was first inspired to get involved with volunteering when she saw a friend from the Involvement Experience Volunteering Team at the Trust, visiting Blossomwood with her dog Archie. Blossomwood provides inpatient services and outpatient clinics to adults including older adults who need specialist mental health services.

Jackie said: “Watching her interact with patients, I was struck by how kind, thoughtful, and genuinely compassionate the gesture was. It was clear that her presence—and her dog’s, Archie, brought comfort, joy, and a sense of calm to those on the ward.

“Seeing the positive impact she had made me realise what an amazing thing it is to do for our patients. It planted the seed for my own journey with Phoebe, and I’m so grateful that I followed that path.”

Phoebe is a Beagle with so much love to give. Her gentle nature and emotional sensitivity made it clear to Jackie that she had something truly special to offer, and inspired her to become part of the Care Dog Volunteering team. She knew she could bring comfort, connection, and joy to those who needed it most.

Jackie continued: “Watching her interact with patients, seeing the smiles she brings, and witnessing the quiet moments of trust she creates—it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

They volunteer twice a month, and they are always greeted with an “aww”.. and that is just in the car park before they even get into the building.

Jackie shared some of her experiences and the real difference they have made to patients: “On my first visit there was a gentleman there who was well-known for being a little withdrawn. However, when we entered the ward, his whole demeanour would change. He would shout, “PHOEBE!” with a big smile on his face, and his eyes would light up. He always wanted her to sit with him on the chair beside him.

“Seeing that transformation gave me great satisfaction. It was clear that Phoebe made him feel safe, and comfortable enough to open up. He was willing to sit with us, chat, and engage in a calm, supportive environment. This moment reminded me how powerful emotional connection can be in care—it not only improves a patient’s mood but can also positively influence their overall wellbeing, trust in staff, and willingness to engage in their care journey.”

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

“We’re so grateful to Jackie and Phoebe for taking the time to visit our patients at Sherwood Oaks, and the valuable support they provide. They really do have such a positive impact on our patients’ day and are making a real difference to their care and wellbeing. Huge thanks to them both.”

“One of my most memorable experiences on the male ward, was with a patient who typically walks around with his face covered. He rarely engages with staff or other patients, only occasionally interacting with peers during observations. One day, he quietly strolled over to us, gently lowered his face covering (in a very respectful manner), smiled, stroked Phoebe, softly said her name, winked, and then calmly replaced his mask and continued his walk around the ward.

“A staff member nearby remarked how heartwarming it was, as he is known for not communicating with anyone. Since then, I sometimes see him in the courtyard when arriving or leaving the ward, and he always acknowledges me with a nod.

“Knowing that Phoebe has had such a profound effect on his recovery gives me a deep sense of purpose and pride. It’s a reminder that healing doesn’t always come through words—sometimes, it’s found in the quiet moments of trust, connection, and comfort that animals like Phoebe can offer.”

“I get so much satisfaction from volunteering with Phoebe, it provides me with emotional support, feeling more fulfilled and connected to our trust and values, my managers encouragement is both humbling and empowering.”