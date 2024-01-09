South Korea has passed a law banning the consumption of dog meat - a centuries-old tradition on the peninsula.

Dog meat farmers and retailers will be compensated following the ban, the South Korean government said. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

South Korea’s parliament has endorsed landmark legislation outlawing the country’s dwindling dog meat industry.

Public calls for the ban have grown sharply amid animal rights campaigns and worries about the country’s international image. Some angry dog farmers said they plan to file a constitutional appeal and launch rallies in protest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog meat consumption, a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula, is neither explicitly banned nor legalised in South Korea.

Proponents of the ban argue that having dog meat in your diet poses various health risks to humans. For some time now, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health agencies have expressed concerns about zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Consumption of undercooked or contaminated meat, regardless of the species, can potentially lead to the spread of such diseases. While there is no conclusive evidence linking dog meat consumption directly to widespread health issues, experts have highlighted the importance of food safety standards in preventing the transmission of diseases.

Dog meat advocates, on the other hand, argue that when prepared properly, dog meat can be safe to eat. They claim that the longstanding tradition of consuming dog meat in certain regions has not resulted in widespread health crises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proponents also argue that banning dog meat overlooks cultural nuances and traditions, suggesting that regulation and education on safe consumption practices could be more effective in addressing potential health concerns.

Like any other meat, dog meat does have nutritional value to it. It's a good source of protein and considered to be quite lean, with a comparitively lower level of fat content.

Dog meat contains various vitamins, including B vitamins like B12, which is crucial for neurological function, and other vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin, and vitamin D. It also has plenty of iron and zinc, helping boost the immune system.

According to government statistics, South Korea had around 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms in 2023. Dog meat stew, called "boshintang", is considered a delicacy among some older South Koreans, but the meat is no longer popular with young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humane Society International called the legislation’s passage "history in the making".