The Chase: Mark Labbett "The Beast" looks unrecognisable after losing a staggering 10 stone
The Beast has been working out in the gym with his girlfriend, Hayley Palmer.
The Chase star Mark Labbett has shown off his trimmed down figure on social media - after losing a whopping 10 stone.
Nicknamed The Beast for his size and stature, the ITV show chaser has undergone a huge transformation. Recently, he has been going to the gym with his girlfriend, GB News presenter Hayley Palmer, and is down to 19.5 stone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Labbett previously revealed that in his previous career as a maths teacher, he peaked at 29 stone, or 184kg.
Posting on social media, Palmer said: "I'm so proud of @markthebeatlabbett. He started to come to the gym with me in the mornings and he is doing so well.
"He is down to 124kg / 19.5 stone. We're planning to tone and improving conditioning."
In the clip shared on Instagram, The Beast can be seen pumping iron in the gym. From lifting dumbells to powering through the step machine, he's clearly been working hard on his new physique.
In an interview with The Sun, he said: "My lungs appreciate it - I’ve lost eight inches off my chest.
"Hayley is getting me to the gym. I love weights."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.