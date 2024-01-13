Brittany Parr found relief from her severe eczema after using donkey milk

A mum who has lived with eczema since she was 11-years-old and was "so embarrassed" of her skin she only wore trousers for 15 years has described how donkey milk has been her "miracle cure".

Brittany Parr, 26, who lives in Norwich had her worst flare-ups following giving birth to her children, Amelia, 4, and Aurora, five months. Her skin was left itchy, raw and red with "red vicious rashes" on her elbows.

In September 2023, she discovered Hydrosil turmeric butter and milk salve, which caused the redness and soreness to die down within one month of use, making her feel confident enough to wear a skirt for the first time in 15 years.

Parr told PA Real Life: “When I put the skirt on, it felt like a big moment and don’t get me wrong, I was cold because it was in the winter, but it made me so happy. I never thought I’d be able to wear a skirt - it was amazing.”

So, what is donkey milk, can it be used to treat skin conditions including dermatitis and eczema and what do the experts say?

What is donkey milk used for?

There has been a long history of donkey milk being used to nourish the skin, with even Cleopatra herself reportedly taking a daily donkey milk bath to maintain her soft skin.

It's claimed that donkey milk can help skin conditions including dermatitis (Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Whilst Hippocrates supposedly recommending it for ailments including arthritis and liver problems. Nowadays, donkey milk is still sold as a option for people as an alternative to traditional dairy milk and as a cosmetic to help with skin conditions.

Can donkey milk help dermatitis and other skin conditions?

Compared to milk from other animals, donkey milk most resembles human breast milk, with it reportedly used in the 19th century to feed orphans. It is still used in Italy, with Pope Francis sharing in 2014 that he drank donkey milk as a baby.