Sir Edward Young, the late Queen’s private secretary revealed in a memo that she slipped away in her sleep and had a ‘very peaceful death’ “

Queen Elizabeth 11 was 96 when she passed away at Balmoral castle on 8 September 2022. Details have now emerged of the late monarch’s final moments. The Daily Mail has reported that Sir Edward Young, the late Queen’s private secretary “recorded the sequence of events in an internal memo for posterity. It is now lodged in the Royal Archives.

“It reads: ‘Dougie (Glass) in at 3.25. Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. Death has to be registered in Scotland. Agree 3.10pm. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. No pain.”

Sir Edward’s note featured in Robert Hardman’s new biography of King Charles, which is entitled Charles 111 New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman. Other details that have emerged from the book is that King Charles, the then Prince of Wales who “had gone out to gather mushrooms and clear his head after seeing his mother, received the news that she had died as he was driving back to Balmoral when his senior aide took a call.”

When Queen Elizabeth 11’s health took a turn for the worse on September 7 2022, the day before she died, the Princess of Royal was at the time in Scotland. She said that “It was purely serendipity that I was there.” She went on to say that “I’d been two days up on the West Coast and I was coming back, stayed the night and was going south.”

Did Queen Elizabeth 11 have cancer?