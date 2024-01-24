Earwax removal has traditionally been available on the NHS via GP surgeries. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Millions of people are losing out on free earwax removal help via the NHS, a new report suggests.

A new report from the RNID claims that almost 10m people in England have lost access to this kind of service, despite estimates that 2.3m people need earwax treatment every year. With private treatment so expensive, the organisation fears that people will try to take matters into their own hands.

An earwax build-up - typically more common among elderly people - can lead to hearing loss, tinnitus and a debilitating headache. For many years, people could get wax removal at their GP surgery, but increasingly this service is no longer offered.

Victoria Boelman, director of insight and policy at RNID, said: "It’s absolutely wrong that people in England who need ear wax removal to be able to hear and take part in everyday life are being left to face painful and debilitating symptoms, forced to fork out for private treatment, or risk dangerous self-removal methods.

"There is no medical reason for the withdrawal of this vital service, which is essential for 2.3m people in the UK. This report exposes a horrifying reality for thousands of people being let down by commissioners who are neglecting public health guidelines.

"We’re calling for the Department of Health and Social Care to commission an urgent review to ensure that everyone who needs ear wax removal can access local NHS provision, whenever they need it."

Helen Kendall, 76 from Bath, had to pay privately for earwax removal treatment after it became unavailable via the NHS. (Picture: RNID)

Helen Kendall, 76, from Bath, pays £240 a year to get her ear wax removed privately as there is no NHS service in her area.

The retired university counsellor said: "I was so desperate that I paid £80 to have my ear wax removed privately. It made a huge difference to my hearing and quality of life. I’m a sociable person, I volunteer at a food bank, I’m part of an art group and cook for a lunch club and I love the cinema; all these rely on me being able to hear properly."