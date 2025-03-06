Expert tips to protect your mental health from "doomscrolling"

Terence Watts, psychotherapist and creator of BrainWorking Recursive Therapy (BWRT) | Terrance Watts

In our constantly connected world, many of us find ourselves trapped in an endless cycle of scrolling through stressful content online - a habit experts now call 'doomscrolling'. This compulsive behaviour is wreaking havoc on our mental health, with research linking it to increased anxiety, depression, disturbed sleep and reduced productivity.

The urge to keep scrolling through concerning videos isn't just a modern bad habit - it's rooted in our brain's primitive survival mechanisms.

"Our brains are naturally wired to scan for potential threats," explains Terence Watts, psychotherapist and creator of BrainWorking Recursive Therapy (BWRT). In prehistoric times, this kept us alive, but in today's digital environment, it can trigger an unhealthy obsession with negative news."

Research from the University of California found that exposure to just 14 minutes of negative content in the morning increased anxiety levels by 27% throughout the rest of the day. A study published in August 2024 in Computers in Human Behavior Reports found that doomscrolling is strongly associated with heightened existential anxiety - profound feelings of unease and distress related to questions about life's meaning and human mortality.

This constant vigilance can quickly spiral into digital burnout - a state of complete mental exhaustion characterised by irritability, difficulty concentrating, and an inability to switch off from online engagement.

"Doomscrolling behaviour is rooted in our brain's limbic system — often referred to as the lizard or reptilian brain — that's dominated by a structure called the amygdala," Watts explains. "It promotes self-preservation and drives the fight-or-flight response to danger, essentially fuelling us to constantly search for threats."

According to research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, implementing structured breaks from social media and news consumption can reduce symptoms of anxiety by up to 35%.

For those struggling with doomscrolling and digital burnout, Watts recommends seeking support from a qualified BWRT practitioner, alongside implementing these practical strategies.

Limit your news intake - If you need to stay informed, try reading news rather than watching it. Be selective about which stories you engage with.

Use positive visualisation - Combat stress by recalling positive memories or imagining peaceful scenarios when you feel overwhelmed.

Create a news-free bedtime routine - Avoid checking news at least an hour before sleep to prevent overstimulation that can disrupt rest.

Put information in perspective - Remember that media often focuses on worst-case scenarios.

Try to maintain a balanced view - Curate your Social media: Follow accounts that share uplifting content to balance out negative news exposure.

Prioritise offline activities - Replace screen time with hobbies like reading, gardening or exercise to provide healthy distraction.

Schedule regular digital detoxes - Designate tech-free periods throughout your day to disconnect and recharge.

Terence added: "By combining therapeutic approaches like BWRT with these practical lifestyle changes, it's possible to break free from the grip of doomscrolling and reclaim your mental wellbeing."

If you're struggling with compulsive online habits or digital fatigue, find a BWRT practitioner at www.bwrt-professionals.com